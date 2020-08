Hyderabad: NSUI stage half-naked protest against govt’s ‘misuse of police’

Hyderabad: Members of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress staged a half-naked protest in Hyderabad on Tuesday against the state government alleging misuse of police.

Promotions for students demanded

NSUI Telangana unit president Venkat Balmoor said that NSUI has been demanding promotions for students and postponement of exams for medical students in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

He alleged that NSUI leaders, who had protested in front of Pragati Bhavan regarding the issue, were detained and were pressed with charges.

“Ever since the rise in Covid-19 cases, NSUI has been demanding the mass promotions for students and postponement of exams for medical students. For the same reason, Telangana NSUI has filed a PIL in the Telangana High Court. As the case is in the court, the state government and the Universities are giving out date sheets of exams,” Balmoor said.

State wide protest

“Keeping the student safety at paramount, Telangana NSUI leaders had protested in front of Pragati Bhavan for the same. But they were detained and were pressed with charges. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee had called for a State-wide protest on August 18 along with Telangana Youth Congress and Telangana State NSUI against the misuse of police forces in the State,” he said.

The NSUI leader said that 200 leaders and activists were arrested illegally under the epidemic act during the protest.

“The Epidemic Act ensures the safety of people but the Telangana government is brutally misusing it to arrest the leaders and contain the movement. We urge the State Government not to be ignorant to students as they are the future of the state,” he said.

Source: ANI