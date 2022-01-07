Numaish not cancelled, only postponed: Hyderabad CP modifies order

Hyderabad: The city police commissioner, CV Anand has issued a partial modification to the earlier order that directed the indefinite cancellation of the All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish-2022. As per the modified order, Numaish is not cancelled but only ‘postponed’ until January 10. He asked the Exhibition Society to take the necessary action.

Amid the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, the commissioner on Thursday had issued notice to Exhibition society directing them to close down the exhibition this year.

Though this year Numaish started on January 1, but on the very next day, the local police sent a notice to the exhibition society directing them to suspend the event till January 10.

In December 2021, acting on a plea filed by lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin, the Telangana high court directed the state government to take a final call on whether or not the Numaish exhibition should be conducted. This directive was in view of the fact that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The lawyer informed the court that he has petitioned the Secretary Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, District Collector Hyderabad and Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.