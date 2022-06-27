Hyderabad: GHMC expedites efforts to prevent waterlogging during Monsoon

Hyderabad: The efforts to prevent water logging in urban areas have been sped up according to government officials. Rs 2250 crore projects have been launched in many low-lying areas of the city suffering from water logging during monsoon.

Many big projects were launched to address this issue, including an increase in the width of stormwater drains, construction of retaining walls, the building of box drains, de-silting of stormwater drains and repairing of existing drains.

Necessary measures are being taken regarding nalas to prevent water logging during monsoon.

According to government officials, slabs shall be constructed over many nalas, and storm water drains and enclosures are being made in surrounding areas. Warning sign boards are being displayed near deep drains to ensure public safety.

As per officials, measures are being taken to prevent water logging during monsoon. These measures include the construction of embankments and fencing around water reservoirs and lakes and diverting sewage flow.

Under the nala development program, a total of 37 projects are being carried out within the jurisdictions of GHMC and work is being expedited at 36 locations.