Hyderabad: Officials lift more gates of Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials on Wednesday lifted one more gate of Osman Sagar due to continuous inflow.

Earlier, 12 gates were lifted to release the excess water. Currently, the officials are allowing water to be released through 13 gates that are lifted up to six feet.

At present, the water level in the reservoir is 1789.10 feet against the full tank level of 1790 feet. The inflow of water is 8000 cusecs whereas, the outflow is 8281 cusecs.

The officials also lifted two more gates of Himayat Sagar after seeing the rise in the inflow of water in the reservoir.

Currently, the level of water in the reservoir is 1761.9 feet against the full tank level of 1763.50 feet. The reservoir reported an inflow of 8000 cusecs whereas, the outflow is 10700 cusecs.

Cyberabad commissioner inspects lakes

Meanwhile, Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Raveendra, IPS, urged citizens not to venture out unnecessarily in view of the heavy rains.

To take stock of the situation in rain inundated areas, Stephen Raveendra, along with Shamshabad DCP Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Rajendranagar ACP Gangadhar, Madhapur ACP Raghunandan Rao, Shamshabad Traffic ACP Srinivas Naidu today visited Himayat Sagar lake, Himayat Sagar service road, and Gandipet lake.

“All precautionary measures are being taken and the situation is being monitored closely. Police personnel are deployed round-the-clock in the surrounding areas of the lakes and constantly monitoring the inflows and outflows. The situation is under control,” he said adding that based on past incidents, measures have been taken accordingly.

Cyberabad police is in touch with Hyderabad metro water works, NDRF, GHMC DRF, IMD, irrigation dept, R&B, Hyderabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates, State disaster management, collector Ranga Reddy to make sure that the rescue and response take place swiftly.

The commissioner requested citizens to avail dial 100 facility, or message on Cyberabad WhatsApp 9490617444.

Cyberabad CP was accompanied by Rajendranagar inspector Nagendra Babu, Rajendranagar traffic inspector Lavakumar Reddy, Narsinghi inspector Siva Kumar, Narsinghi traffic inspector Madhusudan Reddy and others.