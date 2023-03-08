Hyderabad: Offline meditation course by RK Math from Mar 13-15

Hyderabad: ‘Introduction to Meditation for Youth’, an offline program for youth, will be held by Ramakrishna Math from March 13-15.

Swami Bodhamayananada and Adhyaksha will be the guiding youngsters falling between the age group of 16-35 years during the course.

A fee of Rs 150 is being charged for classes that will be held every day from 6:15 pm to 7:30 pm.

Interested people may contact the Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence (VIHE) from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm or visit the website for further details.

Registrations are open on the website.