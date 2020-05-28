Hyderabad: Ola, Uber resume services but with high surcharges

Hyderabad: With the lockdown being relaxed in the city, the app-based Ola, Uber have started their service but the prices have seen a surcharge.

The cab services were suspended for more than 50 days due to restrictions imposed by the central government to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus.

The state government has permitted to resume the services of Ola and Uber in Hyderabad and other districts with some guidelines but the commuters are complaining of surcharge prices.

The commuters alleged that sometimes this surcharge is equal to the fare. Due to this they are facing difficulties.

But on the other hand the drivers says, due to this lockdown the company had faced financial crisis and this surcharge doesn’t benefit drivers but to the company.

The commuters urged the state government to take notice of this and to take steps to control this.

