Hyderabad: Old City people cheated by MeeSeva centre

Hyderabad: The Govt of Telangana has declared lockdown in the state. During this period white ration card holders will get 12 kg rice and Rs 1500.

The Chief Minister of Telangana, KCR announced this last week.

Many meeseva centers are cheating and looting the poor innocent people in the name of making online white ration cards.

Some of them even charging Rs 200 to Rs 500 for making online ration cards.

Though the government doesn’t issue any kind of direction in this matter. It was announced earlier that 12 kg rice and Rs 1500 will be sent to them within a few days.

This scheme will benefit 2.83 crore poor people. For this purpose the Govt has issued Rs 2500 crore.

