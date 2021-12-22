Hyderabad: Omicron patients at TIMS craving for biryani, eager to go home

Hyderabad: Patients who have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 are now raring to go home since most of them are asymptomatic.

Doctors at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), where the 24 patients are currently under observation, are having a tough time holding them back as all of them are asymptomatic and eager to go home.

“The ones who had been eagerly looking forward to going home had been craving for biryani, sweets and special dishes,” reported The Times of India.

“While they have been put in isolation as per the centre’s guidelines, the fact that there is hardly any treatment given to them is irking them,” the newspaper quoted a doctor as saying.

Samples of travellers returning from “at-risk ” countries are sent for genome sequencing if the RT-PCR test turns positive. Those testing negative are advised home quarantine and a repeat test is done. Omicron positive patients are admitted at TIMS and are placed under strict observation.

Of the 24 Omicron positive patients the state has reported so far, 19 have come to Hyderabad from countries that are not declared “at-risk”.