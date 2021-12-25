Hyderabad: Omicron suspect tries to escape Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: A Somalian national, who is suspected of being Omicron infected and was placed under isolation at the Gandhi Hospital, tried to escape as he did not understand the doctor’s language.

According to doctors, the 66-year-old patient did not understand English and was extremely impatient.

“He constantly removed the oxygen mask. The hospital staff found it difficult to make him understand. The doctors had to call a translator, who could ask the patient to calm down and convince him to stay at the hospital. After a while, the authorities arranged a translator who managed to calm him down,” said a doctor.

The patient had arrived in Hyderabad on December 13, for cancer treatment in a private hospital. The RT-PCR test showed negative results at the airport, however, on December 15 he tested positive for COVID-19 at a private hospital. Based on the results the man was transferred to Gandhi Hospital on December 18, for genome sequencing.