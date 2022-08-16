Hyderabad: On I-Day, MS Academy vows to provide free coaching

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy marked 75 years of Indian Independence Day by vowing to aid students in need in preparing for competitive examinations.

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy celebrated the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence on Monday, August 15.

Chairman of MS Education Academy Mohammad Lateef Khan congratulated everyone on the occasion of the 76th Independence day.

In his address, Mohammed Lateef Khan said, “MS students who qualify the National Talent Search test, will be given cash prizes of 75 thousand rupees. Further, students who are repeaters of NEET or IIT entrance will be provided with scholarships worth Rs. 75 lakhs and will be given free education along with lodging and boarding.”

For extending their contribution to inducting competent lawyers into society, MS is offering free coaching and guidance for 75 students who want to pursue their careers in law. Selected candidates will be provided free coaching for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) this year.

Lateef Khan also said that 75 students interested in Chartered Accountancy will be admitted to MS Junior Colleges and trained in CA Foundation Course for free.

The student capacity at the prestigious MS LATEEFI-40 will be increased from 40 to 75. Further, the intake of 30 students in MS-IAS Academy will be increased to 75.

MS Chairman Mohammed Lateef Khan argued that the teachers play the most important role in the success of MS Education, and also believes they should be encouraged. In the next three years, 75 teachers from MS Education Academy will have the opportunity to get the blessing of Umrah, he said. The full cost of the pilgrimage will be borne by the academy.

The program also witnessed the Managing Director of MS Education Academy, Anwar Ahmed, offering tributes to Mujahideen Azadi on the occasion of 76th Independence Day. Prominent Mujahideen Shaheed Turrebaz Khan, and Abid Hussain Safrani gave the Jai Hind slogan to the independence movement while Sariya Tayabji’s name, the designer of the National Tricolor was also invoked.

The three individuals, all hailing from Hyderabad were appreciated for their service to the Independence movement.