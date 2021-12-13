Hyderabad: One day Auto bandh deferred by JAC

Hyderabad: Telangana Auto Drivers Joint Action Committee (TADJAC) has said that the proposed one day Auto Bandh on December 15 in the city is put on hold due to Omicron Variant threat until some clarity emerges about it. It may be mentioned here that already Sunday and Fundays on Tank Bund “Ek Shaam Charminar ke naam” program are put on hold due to the same reason.

Mohd. Amanullah Khan, Convener is press statement claimed that to make the Auto bandh a success area wise group meetings have to be held and a huge rally of Auto Drivers on the strike day has to be taken out and a protest meeting along with demonstration of Auto Drivers has to be organized.

This is impossible since the government has announced wearing of mask and maintenance of social distancing is made compulsory. As such, we have been forced to postpone the proposed one day Auto Bandh in other words, we have kept it on hold till the situation improves.

However, we demand the government to invite the Auto Union leaders and hold fruitful discussions on their problems and difficulties and try to find out a solution so that the strike is averted.