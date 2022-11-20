Hyderabad: One dead, 4 injured in road accident at Patancheru

Hyderabad: One person died and four others were injured in a road accident in the city on Sunday.

The accident was caused when six engineering students of Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao (VNR) Vignana Jyothi crashed into a stationary bus. The students were returning from Goa to Hyderabad while on a road trip.

The accident took place at National Highway- 65 at Isnapur under Patancheru police station limits.

On Saturday, an accident was averted after a branch of a tree fell on one of the cars during the Formula E race in the city. The incident occurred near Prasad’s IMAX during the trial run for the Indian Racing League on Saturday at Tankbund.

In a video shared on Twitter, the branch can be seen falling on a speeding race car that can be seen losing control for a few seconds.

In another incident, a race track worker named Noor Alam was also hurt while on duty at NTR Marg. The man’s arm was fractured. Even though there were ambulances stationed during the race, none were allotted to the worker.