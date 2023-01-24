Hyderabad: One drug peddler arrested by cops for selling MDMA

Hyderabad: One drug peddler was apprehended by the sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Amberpet Police.

The peddler was found in illegal possession of drugs like MDMA under Amberpet police station limits. A total of 15 Grams of MDMA, one cell phone and one Skoda Octavia worth Rs 5 lakhs are seized at the instance of the accused.

The accused Bharath Thukral (50), a resident of Yousufguda, Hyderabad. He would frequently visit Mumbai and purchase drugs i.e., MDMA and sell to needy customers at price of Rs 10,000 per gram.

As of the moment, six drug consumers who are purchasing drugs from the above accused are identified and investigation is on to identify others.