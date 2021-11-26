Hyderabad: One foreign national arrested for drug-peddling

Published: 26th November 2021
Hyderabad: A man of Somalian descent who was staying in the city despite the expiration of his visa and passport one year ago, was arrested on Thursday.

The accused was said to be involved in drug peddling in the limits of Hyderabad. Post his arrest, he was sent back to his native town in Somalia. The accused was identified as Abdullah Ahmed Aweis (27), staying in Upperpally, Hyderabad. His visa and passport supposedly expired on September 4, 2020 and October 25, 2020.

According to the police, the accused came to India on a student visa which was valid till 2017. Later, he registered with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Hyderabad and his visa was extended till September 4. Police alleged that he was also in contact with some drug suppliers in Hyderabad. After investigation, the accused was handed over to FRRO and sent back to his country of origin.

The commissioner’s task force officers and west zone team of the city were heading the investigation.

