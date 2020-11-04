Hyderabad: OnePlus opens world’s biggest mobile store in city

Hyderabad: OnePlus today virtually unveiled the world’s biggest mobile store in Hyderabad, the OnePlus Nizam Palace. The company announced the news on Twitter.
In another tweet, OnePlus said it was a “big day for Hyderabad today,” while referring to the qualification of Sunrisers Hyderabad into the playoffs of the Indian Primer League last night and the launch of the new OnePlus Nizam Palace.
A little over a year ago, OnePlus announced that they were going to launch the biggest OnePlus Store in the world, in the city of Nawabs Hyderabad.
The news was also shared by cricketer Dinesh Karthik on his Twitter account.