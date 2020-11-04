Hyderabad: OnePlus opens world’s biggest mobile store in city

Hyderabad: OnePlus today virtually unveiled the world’s biggest mobile store in Hyderabad, the OnePlus Nizam Palace. The company announced the news on Twitter.

Ready your 💕. OnePlus' largest store in the world – The #OnePlusNizamPalace is opening its doors in Hyderabad. Join the Live Stream now, as the curtains only open with your Hearts ♥️ on the stream in a first of its kind reveal. Don’t miss this.👇https://t.co/NE0Dd3aXLI — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) November 4, 2020

In another tweet, OnePlus said it was a “big day for Hyderabad today,” while referring to the qualification of Sunrisers Hyderabad into the playoffs of the Indian Primer League last night and the launch of the new OnePlus Nizam Palace.

A spot in the playoffs and the launch of the new #OnePlusNizamPalace. Big day for Hyderabad today!



Join us here at 12PM for the live unveiling of the biggest OnePlus Store in the Worldhttps://t.co/NE0Dd3aXLI — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) November 4, 2020

A little over a year ago, OnePlus announced that they were going to launch the biggest OnePlus Store in the world, in the city of Nawabs Hyderabad.

The news was also shared by cricketer Dinesh Karthik on his Twitter account.

The royal city of Hyderabad gets a new monument. The biggest OnePlus store in the world – the #OnePlusNizamPalace opens its doors in Hyderabad today. Follow @oneplus_in and watch the launch today at 12PM! pic.twitter.com/GCbxSZos8B — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 4, 2020