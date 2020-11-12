Hyderabad: Onion prices likely to remain high till mid-January

Hyderabad: The onion prices in Hyderabad are likely to remain high till mid-January next year due to an imbalance in demand and supply.

Currently, onions are being sold at the price between Rs. 60 and Rs. 80 per kg in the retail market.

Heavy rains

According to Dharanikota Sudhakar, Vice-President of Secunderabad Wholesale Grain Merchants Association, onion prices increased due to heavy rains in Telangana and neighbouring states.

Recently, crops of the kitchen staple got damaged in Kurnool, Mahbubnagar, Tandur, Shankarpally, Sadashivpet and Narayankhed.

The onion prices are likely to fall down after the arrival of the fresh crop in the month of January. It is expected that the prices will fall below Rs. 20 per kg.

Radha Giridhar Gupta, Agriculture Market Committee Chairperson, Hyderabad said that in Rythu Bazaars, onions were sold at Rs. 35 per kg and each person were given two kilograms of onions per day.