Hyderabad: Onions to cost Rs 35 per kg in Rythu Bazaars

SameerPublished: 24th October 2020 7:35 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday decided to sell onions at Rs 35 per kilo at the government-run ‘Rythu Bazaars’ here in the wake of a sharp rise in the price of the edible bulb in the open market.

Subsidised sale in Rythu Bazaars

The subsidised sale beginning today would be available at 11 Rythu Bazaars, a market where small farmers can sell vegetables directly to consumers, in the state capital, an official press release said.

ID card necessary for onions

Two kilos of onions would be sold per person and the consumers have to show any identity card, the release said.

The sale of the vegetable has been taken up without any profit motive, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy was quoted as saying in the release.

