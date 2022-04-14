Hyderabad: Online cricket betting racket busted, two arrested

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested by the city police on Wednesday for indulging in illegal online cricket betting during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings Eleven.

Police seized a cash amount of Rs 77,000 and two cell phones from the possession of the accused.

Mohit Agarwal (32) and Mahender Kumar Soni (41) were booked by police after they found to be illegally placing bets and earning money through online apps called “24 Carat & Parker exchange”. Another person named Suresh who has been identified as the main organiser of the racket, is absconding.

The apprehended accused persons along with seized property were handed over to SHO, Narayanaguda PS for further investigation.