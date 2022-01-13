Only 45 percent wear face masks in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In view of the third wave of the coronavirus the Central Government has issued covid guidelines and instructed the people to strictly wear the face mask. Telangana Government too has started implementing the mask rule strictly by imposing a penalty of Rs.1000 for those failing to wear masks.

In spite of this, 50 percent of people in many states including Telangana are not wearing face masks.

The results of a survey carried out in November by Digital India Foundation in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Simla, Kolkata, Jammu, Chennai, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Pune, Raipur, and other cities revealed that about 50 percent of people in these cities except Mumbai are not wearing the face masks.