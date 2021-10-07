Hyderabad-origin Benazir interacts with Toronto Mayor, highlights concerns of Thorncliffe Park community

By News Desk|   Updated: 7th October 2021 11:07 pm IST

Toronto: Syed Moid Benazir, who hails from Hyderabad and is now settled in Toronto interacted with Toronto Mayor John Tory and highlighted the concers of the Thorncliffe Park community.

As seen in pictures, Benazir and Amir Sukhera from SaveTPark, a community organization working towards the cause of Thorncliffe and Flemingdon communities in Toronto along with Toronto Mayor, Honourable John Tory representing the community’s concerns against the development of Metrolinx Train Yard in Thorncliffe Park community.

