Hyderabad-origin man buys 18th century Nizam’s pistol in auction

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-born man, Muzzamil Rizwan Khan, who is now settled in Australia, bought an 18th-century antique gun Flintlock Cavalry Pistol, in an auction.

Nizam of Hyderabad’s 650 Flintlock Cavalry-Pistol was built in the year 1825 and was in the personal possession of the Nizams until 1974. Later, it was acquired by Westley Richards and Holland & Holland. The current auction happened in the United Kingdom.

“It is now back again in the hands of a Hyderabadi,” Rizwan wrote in his Facebook post.

Rizwan was born and bought up in Hyderabad. He moved to Australia as an international student and is currently the director of a student consultancy firm named ‘Step Up Profession’. He also owns a fine-dine restaurant in Sydney called ‘The Maharaja Feast’.