Hyderabad-origin Noureen earns fame in US with fine art of Mehndi

New England: Noureen who was born and raised in the City of Pearls, Hyderabad, the home to India’s leading artists and poets earned her fame in New England with the fine art of Mehndi (Henna).

Her main expertise is hand painting. She has taken this form of art to the next level by making paintings inspired by Indian, Moughal, Turkish & Persian motifs.

She completed her Civil Draftsmanship and Architecture from the Indo British Academy in 1990 and has learned various forms of art from her mother, such as Watercolor Painting, Emboss Painting, Nib Painting, and Glass Painting, all types of stitching and Henna (Mehndi). She holds seven gold medals from the All India Industrial Exhibition in various categories.

Inspiration behind mastering various art forms

Noureen Design House which is a family-owned business is a recipient of various international recognition awards from the Boston Commonwealth Museum and other organizations.

As the business was in many forms of arts, they become part of Noureen’s life since her early age. Later, she became passionate about the forms of arts. After moving to the United States of America, she kept the passion alive and began to impress not only the South Asian community in New England but also non-South Asian communities alike.

She gives credit to her mother Zaheer Unisa Begum and her grandmother Mehmooda Khatun for giving her this art.

Noureen With Proclamations

Noureen with Legendary Squash Champion Jahangir Khan

Noureen With Certificates

Noureen at Boston Common Museum with Award

Noureen with Governor Deval patrick

Connecting communities via art and culture

She chooses different forms of arts from south Asian culture and communities to express and show her own uniquity in such South Asian Culture and communities.

The family business had received several recognitions and proclamations from the Governor of Massachusetts, Senator Elizabeth Warren office, and state representatives’ office. At their events, many government officials and also the Mayor of the City of Framingham Ms. Yvonne Spicer visited.

Various awards and recognition received by the family business are as follows:

Proclamations from Governor of Massachusetts (Governor Davel Patrick & Governor Charles Baker)

Recognitions from Senator Elizabeth Warren

Proclamations from State Representative

Recognition from Mayor of Framingham Ms. Yvonne Spicer

Special Recognition’s and awards from Boston Common Museum

Family Business Awards from Northeastern University

Continuing the legacy

Speaking to Siasat.com, Noureen said, “By the grace of God Noureen Design’s have achieved a lot but as a part of continuing and spreading this form of art, I want to train and develop young budding female creative brains who have the spark by providing a platform to settle their rainbows which they are carrying over their head by the form of art”.

Noureen can be reached through email info@noureendesign.com.