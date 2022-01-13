Hyderabad: Orphan girl proves that nothing is impossible

Hyderabad: Shaikh Mariya Afreen, who is currently pursuing Chartered Accountancy (CA) course from MS Education Academy, narrates the challenges she faced during her journey, after she lost her father, at a critical point in her life.

Mariya who is a resident of Santosh Nagar said that she has always been interested in mathematics and had decided to pursue her career in it. “I have always loved to solve maths problems and had planned to make a future in maths, in grade eight or nine. After speaking to a few counsellors, I learned about chartered accountancy and how to pursue it.”

Afreen’s mother, a B.com graduate, has always supported and motivated her daughter to pursue higher education as she strongly believes in the saying, “If you educate a man, you educate a man. if you educate a woman, you educate a generation.”