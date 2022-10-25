Hyderabad: Osmania University revamps PG courses

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has brought about some major changes to its Post-Graduate (PG) courses which will be applicable to the academic year 2022-23.

Apart from the professional courses, all others will consist of 80 credits, the OU has decided to reduce 16 credits from the previous requirement of 96. Students will now get to choose from five electives in the third and fourth semesters as opposed to three.

Students will now have to write a paper on research methodology and projects which are mandatory for the final semester. The university has done away with different sets of question papers, a common paper will consist of Parts A and B from the next academic year.

As per the new regulations, the internal assessment will carry 30 marks and the end-semester exams will carry 70 marks. The internal assessments will be done on the descriptive method only. The university is pondering offering courses in MA, MSc, and M Com., irrespective of their bachelor’s degree.

“The system has already been implemented on a pilot basis for admissions into Political Science, Public Administration, History, Economics, English, and Telugu during the current academic year” said a press release.