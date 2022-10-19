Hyderabad: OU gets UGC permission to hold TS SET

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 19th October 2022 12:58 pm IST
Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted Osmania University (OU) permission to hold the Telangana State State Eligibility Test (TS SET).

“Osmania University has been identified as the nodal agency to conduct SET in various subjects for Telangana candidates,” said Prof C Muralikrishna, Member Secretary of TS SET.

“It is welcome news for many aspirants, and with the permission in hand, the university will make timely arrangements for the test to be held in the near future,” OU Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder said.

