Hyderabad: OU gets UGC permission to hold TS SET

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted Osmania University (OU) permission to hold the Telangana State State Eligibility Test (TS SET).

“Osmania University has been identified as the nodal agency to conduct SET in various subjects for Telangana candidates,” said Prof C Muralikrishna, Member Secretary of TS SET.

“It is welcome news for many aspirants, and with the permission in hand, the university will make timely arrangements for the test to be held in the near future,” OU Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder said.