Hyderabad: OU responds to students’ protests for hostel, accommodation

Hyderabad: The Osmania University (OU) in response to a protest by students for a hostel and mess facility at the campus, agreed to their demands on Friday.



A statement released by OU on Friday, said that they are ready to provide hostel accommodation and mess facility to every student (except self-finance students), while students claimed that the facility is too far from their campus with no services in it.

On the other hand, OU stated that a few students are deliberately spreading false information about the administration while two hostels have already been allocated on the OU campus for PG students studying at Nizam College.

E2 Hostel for first-year students and second-year students, who have completed the first year, will have to renew the hostel and mess for the second year. So far, only 52 of 134 students have renewed their services.



Even though Sarayu hostel has been allocated for mess and accommodation for renewed students, E2 hostellers are not vacating. Students contend that there is no way they will vacate E2 Hostel. Many outsiders (non-borders) are staying in E2 hostel rooms in the name of students, said the OU statement.

The vice-chancellor of the university clarified that authorities have met with students on several occasions and have tried to convince students to vacate. He claimed that almost all the students adhere but only 20-odd students are trying to create a problem.

The VC said, “We are ready to provide hostel and mess accommodation to every student who applied.”



VC has appealed to student organisations to not believe false propaganda spread by a few students, adding that everything is calm and orderly on the campus, where 10,000 students are studying.



The VC pointed out that the problem is being created not actually by students studying at OU but by outsiders.

OU campus Protest on Friday

Mild tension prevailed on the Osmania University campus on Friday, as postgraduate students of Nizam College and inmates of E2 hostel allegedly barged into the administrative building demanding the Vice-Chancellor (VC) open the mess.

Tension prevailed between security personnel and students, as students damaged the VC’s chamber. During the turmoil, a student was seriously injured. Later the protesters were taken into custody.

According to the students, the OU administration recently allotted an E2 (a room that comes with two separate single beds) hostel on campus to Nizam College PG students while they are only staying in the hostel without availing mess facilities.