Hyderabad: Outer ring road becomes operational

Hyderabad: In view of increase in regular traffic on roads in the city, the ORR is opened for movement of vehicles during day time between 7 am and 7 pm for all permitted vehicles as per the latest lockdown orders (GO 68) and for only heavy vehicles round the clock.

But, like before, certain prohibited vehicles will continue to be restricted on ORR (autos, two wheelers, pedestrians, bicycles, goods vehicles carrying passengers.

Also, the small/light vehicles (cars, small goods vehicles will not be allowed on ORR during night time (curfew time) between 7 pm and 7 am (including the permitted vehicles).



The small/light vehicles are restricted on ORR during night time in view of road safety as the chances of road crashes are more between fast moving and slow moving vehicles during night time. Many long distance heavy vehicles tend to stop on ORR for various reasons (nature call, phone call, rest, etc., ) and pose threat to the fast moving small vehicles.

The speed limits on ORR shall be followed by all road users without fail.

The maximum speed limit on ORR first two lanes ( Right hand side lanes adjacent to central median) is 100 kmph and these lanes are meant for fast moving vehicles ( cars). The maximum speed limit on the left two lanes is 80 kmph and mostly meant for slow moving heavy vehicles.

The goods vehicles carrying passengers will not be allowed to move on the ORR and such vehicles will be stopped and handed over to the local PS for legal action.

CTP advises the public to follow the speed limit and lane rules strictly apart for other traffic rules for safe journey. The overspeeding enforcement based on Speed Laser Gun capturing will continue on the ORR as usual.

