Hyderabad: Over 1.32L e-challans issued for number plate rule violation

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police, this year has issued around 1,32,392 e-challans to motorists moving around with tampered or no registration number plate in addition to booking 525 criminal cases against the violators.



The Hyderabad traffic police have taken up special drives in the city against the wrong number plates after the top brass noticed such vehicles were used in criminal offences, since the beginning of the year.



The joint commissioner of police, AV Ranganath said, “During the special drive, we are seizing these vehicles for violation of the prescribed number plate display rule and lodging a complaint at the nearest local law and order police station. A criminal case is booked and the vehicle owner is arrested.”



The vehicle owner has to attend the case in the local court concerned until the judgment is pronounced, added the commissioner.



While conducting the special drives, police noticed vehicles with false and missing number plates, and number plates with missing numbers or digits and seized such vehicles.



The police also faced problems in tracking down the offenders who use such vehicles with tampered number plates, for property offences or involvement in road accidents.

Also Read Hyderabad: Stolen two wheeler market thrives in the city

The commissioner also said that people tamper with the registration number plate to escape traffic challans. “However, a serious aspect is unsocial elements started doing it putting the citizens at a greater risk. It has several security and law & order implications and wrong number plates could mislead the law enforcement agencies in detection or investigation of an offence.”



The official also informed that the display of designations on the plates like police, government vehicle, press, corporator, Army, MLA and MP will also be subjected to penalty since all the above are violations of Sections 50, 51 and 52 of the Motor Vehicle Rules.

E-Challans 2022

Total e-challans issued for number plate rule violation summed up-to 1,32,392 so far.

The city police have issued a total of 1.32 lakh challans for number plate violations under the Motor Vehicles Rules, of which 97,756 two-wheelers, 31,392 four-wheelers and 3244 other vehicles have been penalised. The police also booked 525 persons for the offence.

While North Hyderabad district’s e-challans included around 59,358 Two wheelers, 17,484 Four wheelers, 1378 other vehicles with 215 (First Information Reports) FIRs, the South Hyderabad district’s e-challans got 38,398 Two wheelers, 13908 Four wheelers, 1865 other vehicles with 166 FIRs booked against Traffic rule violators.