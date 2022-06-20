Hyderabad: Over 10L to attend BJP National Executive meet

Hyderabad: Over 10 lakh people are expected to attend the rally organised during Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting in Hyderabad on July 3.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will be here to attend the BJP national executive meet, which will also feature Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda among other prominent leaders from the saffron party.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the people of Telangana want a change and it is certain that the BJP will come to power. “The national leadership has a special focus on Telangana, as part of which it has decided to hold national executive group meeting in Hyderabad,” he said.

Ahead of the national executive meeting, the chairman of the preparatory committee of the party Dr K Laxman, along with Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay, and the national in-charge of the committee Arvind Menon, on Sunday reviewed the preparations at the party-state office.

They also assigned duties to members of various committees which have been formed to ensure the smooth conduct of the national executive meet. The Karimnagar MP met the in-charges of each assembly constituency directing them to gather at least 10,000 people from each constituency for the event.

He emphasised making the event a spectacle that has never happened before. The party workers were asked to invite people to the event through a door-to-door campaign. They have also been asked to meet local leaders and seek their support for mobilising people ahead of the event.

As part of that, party workers were asked to go to every house and hand out invitations to the public meeting.

Kumar directed the party leaders to go to their respective constituencies on June 22 and invite people to attend the meeting.

Bandi Sanjay directed party workers not to collect donations in the form of cash in any circumstances. He said that donations should be collected only in the form of digital payments made to the account in the name of the state department of the party.