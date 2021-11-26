Hyderabad: Over 50% of women, children suffer from anaemia

Hyderabad: The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) data has revealed that more than 50 percent of women and children in Hyderabad are suffering from anaemia.

As per the report, which was released by Union Health Ministry on November 24, 63.6 percent of children and 52.6 percent of women among those surveyed in the city are anaemic.

It is also a major issue in the entire Telangana state. In the state, 58 percent of women, 15 percent of men and 70 percent of children are anaemic.

What is anaemia?

It is a medical condition wherein the level of haemoglobin in the blood falls.

Although in most cases, low haemoglobin can be due to iron deficiency, it can also be caused by malaria, hookworms and other helminths.

Anaemia can lead to various issues such as weakness, maternal mortality, perinatal mortality, premature delivery etc.

Other NFHS data about Hyderabad

As per NFHS data, pre-school attendance in Hyderabad is 49.9 percent whereas, the percentages of births delivered in a public health facility and private health facility are 48.3 and 50 percent respectively.

In the city, the percentage of newborns who were breastfed within one hour of birth is 53.4 percent.