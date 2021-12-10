Hyderabad: Overspeeding major cause of fatal accidents in city

Hyderabad: In 2021, the number of traffic accidents in Hyderabad have steadily declined. According to data given by the Hyderabad police department, the city had 1,657 traffic accidents in 2021.

From 2019, the city has shown a continuous decrease in all types of traffic accidents. From 2,493 in 2019, the number has fallen to 1,843 in 2020 and 1,657 in 2021.

Fatal accidents in Hyderabad

In 2021, 237 people have died in road accidents in the city. According to the data, the number of fatal accidents has decreased during the last five years. Road accidents claimed the lives of 303 people in 2017, 294 in 2018, 259 in 2019, 248 in 2020, and 237 so far in 2021.

According to the data, injuries from road accidents have also reduced in the city. In 2018, there were 2,076 injuries; in 2019, there were 2,063, 1,510 in 2020, and 1,108 in 2021.

Causes of fatal accidents in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, overspeeding is the leading cause of road accidents. Overspeeding was responsible for 178 of the 237 deaths in 2021. There were 24 deaths as a result of carelessness and negligence, 13 deaths as a result of drunk driving, ten deaths as a result of wrong-side driving, and six deaths because of minors driving.

According to a traffic study and year-to-year comparison conducted by the city police department, goods carrier vehicles were involved in the majority of fatal incidents in 2021 (43), followed by bikes (24), cars and taxis (14), auto-rickshaws (8), and ambulances (2).

Types of traffic violations in Hyderabad

The majority of traffic violations in 2021 were due to not wearing a helmet or not wearing one properly, in the city, 39 lakh incidents of helmet violations were registered this year.

In addition, the city reported 75,000 cases of stop line violations, 1.12 lakh cases of triple riding on bikes, 76,000 cases of overspeeding or dangerous driving, 17,359 cases of entering no-entry areas, 40, 274 cases of signal jumping, 34,191 cases of cell phone driving, 21,041 cases of drunken driving, and 28,320 cases of vehicles without number plates in 2021.

Meanwhile, during the previous few years, the city’s average vehicle speed has progressively climbed. In 2016, the average speed was 19 kilometres per hour, 22 kilometres per hour in 2019, and 25 kilometres per hour in 2021.