Hyderabad: Owaisi junction to be opened for public from Dec 28

Hyderabad: The three-lane one-directional flyover constructed at the Owaisi Junction will be inaugurated on December 28.

Built as part of the government of Telangana’s Strategic Road Development program (SRDP), the flyover is 1.36 kilometers long and 12 meters wide. Its estimated cost is Rs 63 crore. Elected representatives including Municipal Administration & Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, and others are expected to be present at the occasion.

The opening of the flyover will regulate the traffic in the old city, especially at Chandrayangutta. It will be helpful in regulating traffic coming from Midhani Junction and going towards Owaisi Hospital Junction. The flyover ends around 300 meters away from the Owaisi Hospital junction.

According to a report by Telangana Today, a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) engineer monitoring the project said, “Score of commuters using the busy Owaisi Junction Road will be benefited.” He further added, “Besides being useful for locals, the flyover will be of great use to Central government employees working in DRDO, DRDL, ASL.” It is to be noted that vertical gardens and saplings are being grown under the flyover.

MA& UD minister KT Rama Rao on Monday put out a tweet expressing pleasure regarding the flyover. “Happy to be dedicating the newly built 1.365 KM long flyover at Owaisi-Midhani junction tomorrow to the people of Hyderabad Built by GHMC at a cost of ₹80 Cr under the #SRDP (Strategic Road Development Program) a brainchild of Hon’ble CM KCR Garu My compliments to SRDP team” read the tweet.

Apart from the Owaisi Junction flyover, the government is also working on the Shaikpet flyover as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), which could help reduce the traffic hassle.

On December 23, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi reviewed works on both the flyovers.

The Mayor took to Twitter and wrote, “A way forward towards the global city, 2 more flyovers are ready to serve the citizens to facilitate signal free movement by reducing travel time & fuel consumption. Inspected the Shaikpet & Owaisi Flyover along with @GHMCOnline Officials. Which are ready for inauguration.”

The Shaikpet flyover is one of the longest to be built under SRDP. The flyover is stretching approximately 2.71 km from Khairatabad zone circle 18 to Serilingampalli Malkam Cheruvu with six lanes. It is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 333.55 crore. Easing traffic woes for over 4 lakh vehicles that ply on this major traffic corridor in the city, the flyover will resolve traffic jams during peak hours from Rethibowli to Gachibowli which has heavy traffic and traffic from core area to IT Hub, ie, Hitech city and Financial District.

The flyover will cross through the Seven Tombs junction, Film Nagar junction, OU Colony junction, and Whisper Valley.