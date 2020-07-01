Hyderabad: Owner of Prince Hotel passes away

Hyderabad: Owner of Prince Café and Restaurant, Mohammed Ghouse Qureshi passed away on Tuesday after short illness at the age of 54 years.

He was born to late Mohammed Khaja Quraishi and was the resident of Golconda. The family owns Prince Café and Restaurants whose branches are at Mallepally, Mehdipatnam and Golconda.

Ghouse Quraishi was also the active member of All India Majlis Ittehaadul Muslimeen.

His funeral prayer was offered at Choti Masjid, Golconda Qila and he was laid to rest at Bargah Hazrat Meeran Hussaini graveyard, Langar Houz. He is survived by wife, six sons and a daughter.

According to unconfirmed sources, Ghouse Quraishi died of COVID-19 and his brother also succumbed to the virus within in a short span of one hour.