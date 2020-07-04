Hyderabad: Owner of Sohail Hotel passes away

Hyderabad: Owner of Sohail Hotel, Syed Mohiuddin Jameel passed away on Saturday at the age of 54 years. He was in Care Hospital, Nampally for the past more than a week.

As per details furnished by his family members, his health was not good for the past few days.

Personal background of Sohail Hotel Owner

He was the resident of Farat Nagar, Dabeerpura. He is survived by wife, son, Syed Sohail and three daughters.

Before starting Sohail Hotel, he was an employee at Iqbal Hotel, Purani Haveli.

Further detail awaited.