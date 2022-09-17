Hyderabad: Oxygen Park at Osmania University now open

Hyderabad: The Oxygen Park set on 220 acres of the Osmania University was inaugurated on Friday by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP J Santosh Kumar.

The facility has been set up to protect the plantation done under the supervision of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) under “Telangana ku Haritha Haram” program. The park comprises over 200 varities of medicinal plants, along with 1000 peafouls.

“In order to maintain the cleanliness and protect the biodiversity of the campus, the general public and walkers have been restricted and are allowed in the campus for a stipulated period of time both in the mornings and evenings.”

“The verdant campus of the university has got a fillip through a large scale plantation taken up in the past two years by Aravind Kumar, commissioner of HMDA and the then in-charge Vice-Chancellor,” OU vice chancellor, D Ravindra was quoted as saying by the New Indian Express.