Hyderabad: Pakistani national arrested in Kishanbagh

Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura police arrested a Pakistan national Mohd Fayaz, for overstaying in the country.

Faraz is married to Fatima and he works in Dubai. Three months ago, he came to the city to visit his wife who is pregnant, and continued to stay although his visa expired.

On information, the Bahadurpura police took him into custody, checked his documents, and found his visa was issued for a three-month period and had expired.

He was arrested from his in-laws’ home at Bahadurpura in Kishanbagh on Thursday, said DCP South Zone P Sai Chaitanya. Though no suspicious activity has been found, his antecedents are being thoroughly verified, he added.

According to informed sources, Fayaz while working in Dubai, came in contact with a Hyderabadi woman and got married.