Hyderabad: Pakistani national convicted for cyber crimes

Hyderabad: A Nampally court has convicted Mohammad Usman Ikram, a Pakistani national, for trespassing into the country, obtaining a passport with fake documents and committing cyber crimes.

He was sentenced to five years jail and a fine 2,000 rupees was also imposed, the court had also convicted Nitish Kumar Moole, a Mumbai resident to five years jail and a 15,000 rupees fine was imposed for helping a Pakistani national in forging documents.

A woman from Patna lost her husband a few years ago. The woman has two daughters. She moved to Dubai for employment purposes 13 years ago.

A woman, who works there, was introduced to Pakistani Muhammad Usman Ikram aka Mohammad Abbas Ikram. He was married to a man who believed that he was Indian and that his hometown was Delhi.

The woman, who had known the real thing for years, returned to Hyderabad. Usman also moved to Hyderabad in 2011. He said he was on a six-month visit visa at the time. However, he actually entered the country illegally and flew from Dubai to Nepal, from where he traveled by road, rail mode to Delhi and from there to Hyderabad.

When the woman found out that Ikram had entered the country illegally six months after Ikram’s arrival, she began to keep him away. The accused allegedly took pictures of her minor daughter and threatened to sell them to some online.

The Pakistani national had sent a WhatsApp message to her friend saying that he would release the photos if he was not paid.

The victim, who could not bear his harassment, lodged a complaint at the City Cybercrime Base. Inspector Bhadranraju Ramesh, who registered and investigated the case, arrested the accused in June 2018 and remanded him. Following the investigation, it was revealed that Usman, who had obtained several bogus credentials in the name of Abbas, had also taken his passport.