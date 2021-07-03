Hyderabad: Pan shop owners stage protest on the ban of zarda



Hyderabad: Several pan shop owners along with the Pan Shop Association of India in Hyderabad staged a protest against the ban of zarda (a form of flavored tobacco flakes) on the streets of the Charminar on Friday after prayers.

Restrictions imposed by the Hyderabad Police on the use of zarda did not go well with the shop owners.

The pan shop owners claim that they are suffering financial losses to their businesses and urged the government to stop harassment by the police. They claim that they don’t sell gutka (betel quid) as it has been banned.

Speaking to siasat.com, one of the owners said that prohibiting tobacco flakes from selling is causing them loss. They said that they sell brand-manufactured items where GST and taxes are all being paid. The restrictions are implied on dealers too.

The police and government are conducting awareness programs across the city and explaining to pan shop owners the harm of consuming gutkha and tobacco products.