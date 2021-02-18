Hyderabad: Panic grips Ahmed Nagar after rocks fall on houses

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 18th February 2021 1:39 pm IST

Hyderabad: Panic gripped Ahmed Nagar first lancer area late midnight after huge rocks fell on the residential houses. However, there were no casualties reported during the incident.

The locals were taken by surprise after a huge blasting sound was heard when the rocks came rolling down to the locality from the nearby hills.

During the incident, one house was totally damaged while the boundary wall of another house was damaged. “I have been staying in the area for the past 35 years, the falling of the rocks has damaged my house,” said Meraj Begum a local.

On hearing about the incident, the newly elected Hyderabad Mayor G Vijaylaxmi rushed to the spot and directed the concerned GHMC officials to clear off the area by removing the rocks with the help of earth movers.

