Hyderabad: Panic prevailed over gas leakage from chemical factory

Hyderabad: Gas leakage from a chemical factory on Friday triggered panic among the locals at Maruthi Nagar in Golnaka, Amberpet.

According to a report in Telangana Today, the residents of the area after sensing a pungent smell alerted the police and the fire department. The smell was from Deccan Chemical Factory.

Soon after receiving the information, both the fire department and GHMC came into action. A fire engine and a team of the corporation rushed to the spot.

As per the officials, gas leaked due to a damaged reactor at the chemical factory. The reactors at the factory contain acidic and chemical substances.

It may be mentioned that the factory is surrounded by the residential colonies.

After bringing the situation under control, the GHMC officials seized the unit. Meanwhile, the Amberpet police are investigating the case.