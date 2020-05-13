Hyderabad: Panther’s movement in Golconda creates panic

Hyderabad: A suspected movement of Panther has created a panic among the public in Fatehdarwaza area in Golconda. A purported video of Black Panther climbing a Minaret of Masjid-E-Noor in Golconda has been circulating in few social media groups.

However the concerned authorities did not confirm the movement of the wild cat. Few locals who have witnessed the movement of Panther informed that, a wild animal has been found on the top of a Mosque and later atop of roofs in Golconda area.

The local public could not ascertain whether it is a Panther or a wild animal which might have intruded in the residential area. Due to the continuous lockdown the road in and around Hyderabad are found to be deserted, hence the predator might have sneaked into the concrete jungle.

