Hyderabad: Parents face dilemma over sending kids to schools

Hyderabad: Amid scare of Omicron, a variant of COVID-19, parents in Hyderabad are facing a dilemma over sending their kids to schools.

Most parents are of the opinion that educational institutions must shift to online mode in view of the threat of Omicron.

Some of them have even stopped their kids from attending in-person classes while others are in confusion.

Speaking to siasat.com, Khusro, one of the parents whose son is studying in a private school in Hyderabad said that in view of the Omicron threat, online classes are better than in-person classes. He is also thinking of stopping his son from attending in-person classes.

Some of the parents are not only concerned about their kids but also about the elder persons in the family. They believe that kids might pass on the infection to elders at home.

Telangana Today quoted Hyderabad Schools Parents Association joint secretary K Venkat Sainath saying that managements of educational institutions should not compel parents to send their kids to schools. They should provide an option to kids to study online, he added.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Although no case of Omicron has been reported in Telangana state, parents are worried over the fact that students of some of the schools in Telangana have contracted COVID-19 in the past few days.

Recently, 27 students have tested positive for Coronavirus in Mahatma Jyothirao Phule BC Welfare School, Indresham in the Sangareddy district of Telangana.

Earlier, 46 students from the Sangareddy district had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, at least 43 students of Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences in Bommakal village of Telangana’s Karimnagar has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Telangana logged 203 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,77,341, while the toll rose to 4,001 with one more fatality.