Hyderabad: Parents start online petition after school hikes fee

Hyderabad: Parents of the students studying in a school in Hyderabad started an online petition after the management of the educational institution hiked fee by 9 percent.

Against ‘promoted class fee’

They demanded school management to collect tuition as per last year instead of ‘promoted class fee’.

The parents alleged that the management of the school hiked the fee using a loophole in the government order.

Earlier, GO was issued in order to provide relief to parents amid economic crisis due to coronavirus pandemic.

Parents to meet management of school in Hyderabad

Parents of the students are likely to meet management with a demand to maintain the fee of the academic year 2019-20.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.