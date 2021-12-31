Hyderabad: Parents worry over surge in children’s seasonal sickness

Hyderabad: Due to the chillwave engulfing the city, people – especially the children – are once again suffering from viral infections like cough, cold and viral fever. Any sign of infection among children leads to worry among their parents as coron fear lurks in their minds.

For the past 10 days, a number of viral fever, flu, and other seasonal infection cases have been reported from the city’s clinics and general hospitals. If the symptoms persist for more than four days the parents are taking their children for the covid-19 test.

The school management is also in a fix whether to allow sick students to attend classes. “There are four to five students in each class suffering from seasonal sickness,” a teacher in a government primary school in Old City said. “We sent back such students to their homes and advised them to come back when they are fully recovered.”

“In view of the pandemic, safety comes first”, explained Pony, an administrator in a private school at Nampally. “Even parents themselves do not send their sick children to schools.”

The Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights and Safety President Asif Hussain Suhail said that school management is sending back sick students to their homes. “Are they doing the same thing with their sick staff?” he wondered.

Suhail further said that the children studying in primary schools hardly maintain the Covid-19 protocol. They do not use face masks all the time and fail to maintain social distancing during the lunch hour. “In such a situation, the government must issue directives to conduct physical classes every alternate day,” he opined.