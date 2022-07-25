Hyderabad: Park unveiled in memory of COVID-19 victims

Hyderabad: In the memory of COVID-19 victims a unique memorial Park, “Haritham Park” was unveiled on Sunday in cooperation between the COVID-19 virus initiative group and GHMC at Banjara Hill Road number 10 Panchvati Colony.

The relatives and friends of COVID-19 victims came to the park to plant trees in the name of their near and dear ones. They tied papers on trees with slogans like “Miss you, Bye Bye”, “Miss you friend”, and “Miss you all brothers and sisters”.

The officials of the Covid group and GHMC paid rich tribute to the victims.

The park will have walking tracks and benches. The GHMC shall maintain the park for 1 year and thereafter the Covid Group volunteers will take responsibility for maintaining the park.

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Flaming, Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar, founder of ‘Green India challenge’ and state MLA D Nagendra, were those present on occasion.

“To plant trees in the memory of Covid victims is a unique initiative. I am very much impressed with the clean and green program launched by the Telangana government,” Andrew Flaming said.