Hyderabad Parks, Open Gyms reopen after 6 months, fitness freaks joyful

Hyderabad: Almost after six months the parks in Hyderabad are open for public. As part of the Hyderabad’s unlock 4.0 guidelines headed by the central government.

Hyderabad parks were led open from Saturday. As said by the officials and almost all the park in Hyderabad witnessed low footfall. Probably because heavy rains and the present COVID-19 fear.

Over 20 major parks in Hyderabad and 550 colonies in Hyderabad were laid open said Nagi Reddy, Director, Urban Biodiversity.

The officials also said that all the safety protection measures are taken.

The open Gyms is also re-opened in Hyderabad

The open Gym in the parks is also constantly sanitized and all the equipment are cleaned properly. However, not of the parks has also restricted the use of equipment of the park and asked to get their own ones.

Only those who have a mask are allowed in the parks

One of the jogger said that it is a great relief for the morning walker and yoga practitioners that they would now breath in the fresh air.

Low foot fall at the parks

On the first and second day of the opening, we witnessed very few people. It may be due to the fear of the pandemic even though slowly everything is opening. Still, people are afraid to step outside of houses.

Ramesh Yadav the president of Imlibund Park Walker Association said that the he is happy that the state government has taken the decision to open the park and now finally we can walk or jog in the park and not on the road.