Hyderabad Parks, Open Gyms reopen after 6 months, fitness freaks joyful

Over 20 major parks in Hyderabad and 550 colonies in Hyderabad

By Nihad AmaniPublished: 29th September 2020 9:09 am IST
The Sanjivaiah Park adjacent to Hussain Sagar has a unique feature as it has different min parks comprising various species of cactus and rose which is attracting the tourists including Butterfly Park. Moreover, Moon light park and the mini park with various compartments are the main features.Photo:Laeeq

Hyderabad:  Almost after six months the parks in Hyderabad  are open for public. As part of the Hyderabad’s unlock 4.0 guidelines headed by the central government.

Hyderabad parks were led open from Saturday. As said by the officials and almost all the park in Hyderabad witnessed low footfall. Probably because heavy rains and the present  COVID-19 fear.

Over 20 major parks in Hyderabad and 550 colonies in Hyderabad were laid open said Nagi Reddy, Director, Urban Biodiversity.

The officials also said that all the safety protection measures are taken.

The open Gyms  is also re-opened in Hyderabad

The open Gym in the parks is also constantly sanitized and all the equipment are cleaned properly. However, not of the parks has also restricted the use of equipment of the park and asked to get their own ones.

READ:  Farmer suicides, lynchings, journos killed, other issues Union govt doesn't have data on

Only those who have a mask are allowed in the parks

All visitors are allowed in the park only if they wear masks. Necessary precautions are also being followed.

One of the jogger said that it is a great relief for the morning walker and yoga practitioners that they would now breath in the fresh air.

Low foot fall at the parks

On the first and second day of the opening, we witnessed very few people. It may be due to the fear of the pandemic even though slowly everything is opening. Still, people are afraid to step outside of houses.

Ramesh Yadav the president of Imlibund Park Walker Association said that the he is happy that the state government has taken the decision to open the park and now finally we can walk or jog in the park and not on the road.

READ:  Not possible to further defer CSE: UPSC tells SC
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Nihad AmaniPublished: 29th September 2020 9:09 am IST
Back to top button