Hyderabad: Passenger held at airport for concealing gold in clothes

By News Desk|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 14th September 2021 11:33 pm IST
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: The customs authorities at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad have arrested a person for illegally possessing ten grams of gold.

According to the Shamshabad Police officials, on getting information, a person by the name Surender who arrived from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was caught for illegally possessing 10 grams of gold.

The customs officers recovered the gold from his clothes. Later, the officials seized the gold. The officials registered a case against the passenger and started interrogating him. 

