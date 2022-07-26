Hyderabad: Passport applicants stranded at PSKs due to technical glitch

Hyderabad: Applicants at Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in Hyderabad were left with no option but to stand in queue for hours on Monday due to a technical glitch in the server.

Not only in Hyderabad but the passport services across the country were also affected due to the glitch.

In Hyderabad, many applicants were seen waiting at PSKs at Ameerpet, Begumpet, and Tolichowki. The service at the PSKs resumed at around 2 pm.

Some of the applicants even protested at the PSKs as they were waiting since 8 am.

Although there was a delay due to the glitch, all the appointments were attended to at the PSKs and POPSKs after service resumed.

The glitch triggered anger among the applicants as they are already struggling to get slots at the PSKs due to the huge rush for the passports.

Additional passport appointment slots at PSKs

Recently, the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad has decided to release additional passport appointment slots at PSKs in the city.

This decision was taken in view of the rise in demand for passports, especially after the lockdown.

In order to handle the rise in the number of applications for police clearance certificates (PCC), RPO Hyderabad initiated an electronic signature system that is ensuring that the certificate is released within hours.

Also Read Hyderabad: RPO decides to release additional passport appointment slots at PSKs

Procedure to apply for passport at PSK in Hyderabad

Those who want to apply for a fresh passport or renew their expired passport need to apply on the Passport Seva website.

Steps to apply for passport at PSK in Hyderabad