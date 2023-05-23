Hyderabad: Passport centres to stay open on Saturdays

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad will keep 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras open on Saturdays to ensure the processing of a rising number of passport applications in the city.

700 normal appointments are being released in the Passport Seva website on every Wednesday between 4:00 PM and 4:30 PM.

550 additional appointments have been released every Friday from 26th April and will go on till May 31st, bringing the total number of appointments to 12650, the Passport Office said.

The Regional Passport Office also advised applicants to ensure the availability of correct documents as at least 10 to 15 percent applications remain unprocessed due to the absence of accurate documents.

Requests for rescheduling of passport appointments will only be considered on medical grounds, for employment or for admissions outside the country with sufficient documentary evidence.