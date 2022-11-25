Hyderabad: Passport Seva Kendras send rescheduled appointments to applicants

Hyderabad: Five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (PoPSKs) under Hyderabad Passport Office have sent rescheduled appointments to applicants whose appointment date was November 22.

The decision to change the appointment date was taken after PSKs and PoPSKs faced technical issues on November 22.

Those whose appointment date was November 22 have received SMSs informing the rescheduled timing on Saturday.

The applicants who received SMSs need to visit the PSKs or PoPSKs as communicated by the Passport Office. They have to reach Kendra at the time specified in the SMSs.

How to apply for passport?

Those who want to apply for a fresh passport or renew their expired passport need to apply on the Passport Seva website.

Steps to apply for passport at PSK

Visit the official website of Passport Seva (click here). New users need to register whereas, existing users can log in to the portal. Once logged in, click on the link ‘Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport’. Applicants can fill the form online or download it, fill it out offline and then upload it. After filling out the form, applicants have to pay which varies for various categories of passports. Once payment is done, applicants can book passport appointment slots at PSKs. At PSK, applicants have to pass through various stages. Finally, after police verification, the passport will be posted to the address mentioned in the application form.

Passport Seva Kendras in Hyderabad

There are three PSKs in Hyderabad. They are